One civilian killed, six wounded in Donetsk following Ukrainian shelling from MLRS - mayor | 7 April 2023 | One civilian was killed and six others were injured as a result of Ukrainian shelling of the center of Donetsk from a multiple rocket launcher, the city mayor Alexey Kulemzin reported on Friday. Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian forces shelled the area of the Krytoy market in Donetsk. "According to preliminary data, as a result of the shelling of the center of our city as of 13:10 Moscow time, there is one casualty. Six people were wounded. Information is being clarified," he wrote on his Telegram channel. According to Kulemzin, in addition to the market, Shevchenko Boulevard and Pushkin Boulevard were shelled.