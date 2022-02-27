One Day After Reporting on US Biolabs in Ukraine, US Embassy Scrubs All Ukraine Bioweapon Lab Docs From Website By Tim Brown | 26 Feb 2022 | On Friday, I provided documentation on the fact that the US does have biolabs in Ukraine and that it is possible that part of the intervention by Russia into Ukraine was due to that issue. I verified that the US government did have documentation on those labs, but as of Saturday, that documentation has been scrubbed from their website. I linked to the relevant websites pointed to in the video. However, Dr. Christina Parks pointed out that those documents have been removed. But, the internet NEVER forgets, and she placed links to the scrubbed docs in an archive.