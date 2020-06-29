One dead, one injured after gunfire erupts at Louisville Breonna Taylor protest | 28 June 2020 | One man was killed and another person was injured on Saturday night after gunshots were fired at a park where demonstrators in Louisville, Kentucky, had gathered to protest racial injustice and the police killing of Breonna Taylor. The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department said it received reports of shots being fired at the Jefferson Square Park around 9 p.m. One man died on the scene after Sheriff's Department personnel attempted to perform life-saving measures, police said, adding that another shooting victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said that officers cleared the park as part of its investigation into the shooting.