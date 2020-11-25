'One kind of fraud': Biden won thousands of illegal votes by non-citizens, study shows | 22 Nov 2020 | A new study estimates that presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden benefited from thousands of illegal votes by non-citizens, providing President Trump's backers with another potential argument for a fraud-tainted election. The study comes from the nonprofit research institute Just Facts, and its president, James D. Agresti, who looked at election returns from seven battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. He compared U.S. Census numbers on noncitizens (a total of 21.7 million) with each battleground state’s demographics and election results. He then applied previous election polling of non-citizens.