One of the Largest Egg Factories in the U.S. Torched at Night Amid Outbreak of Fires in Food Processing Facilities Across the Nation | 30 May 2022 | A barn that housed tens of thousands of chickens on Forsman Farm in Howard Lake, Minnesota, one of the nation's largest egg producers, was set aflame late Saturday night. According to Forsman Farms, which provides more than three million eggs to the largest retailers in the country, the cause of the fire remains a mystery as investigators evaluate the scene to determine how the barn was set ablaze. Law enforcement officials estimate at least 200,000 chickens were killed in the massive flame... The fire at the commercial egg farm in Minnesota is the latest food production facility to mysteriously go up in smoke over the past year as inventory on store shelves across the United States become increasingly bare amid a fertilizer and food shortage and historic inflation. [All pushing to hasten the arrival of the Great Reset. See CLG Founder Michael Rectenwald's analysis here.]