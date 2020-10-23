One of the murder charges dismissed against Derek Chauvin, officer seen kneeling on George Floyd's neck | 22 Oct 2020 | A third-degree murder charge against a former police officer involved in the death of George Floyd has been dismissed. A Hennepin County judge dismissed the charge Thursday against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer captured on video pressing his knee against Floyd's neck. The state has five days to appeal. However, the other charges against Chauvin - unintentional second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter - still stand.