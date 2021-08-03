One Nurse Dead, Another Injured as Austria Suspends AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Inoculations | 08 March 2021 | Corporate news sources are reporting that Austria has suspended their roll-out of the experimental AstraZeneca COVID vaccines after a 49-year-old nurse has died "as a result of severe coagulation disorders," and a 35-year-old nurse developed a pulmonary embolism following the COVID injections. A pulmonary embolism is an acute lung disease caused by a dislodged blood clot. Both nurses reportedly worked at the Zwettl clinic in Lower Austria province.