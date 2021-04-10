One of NY's most senior judges barred from courthouse over COVID-19 vaccine | 4 Oct 2021 | One of the state’s most senior judges has refused to get vaccinated or seek a medical exemption -- and can no longer enter the courthouse, The Post has learned. Associate Court of Appeals Judge Jenny Rivera is the only state jurist out of a total of approximately 1,300 who declined the jab and failed to apply for a medical or religious waiver. The Columbia University School of Law graduate was barred from entering any court facilities -- including her chambers -- beginning Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. when the state Unified Court System's vaccine mandate went into effect for all staffers... The courtroom's configuration was changed for the most recent session in August due to Rivera's decision not to get the inoculation, a source told The Post. She was placed alone at the end of a long wooden table separated from the six vaxxed judges who were perched on a raised bench behind her.