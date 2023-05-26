One person killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk --The capital of Russia's Donetsk People's Republic was attacked several times on Friday, local authorities say | 26 May 203 | One person was killed as Ukrainian forces used multiple rocket launchers to shell Donetsk, the capital of Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the city's mayor Aleksey Kulemzin has said. A research institute in the city's Kalininsky District was struck on Friday morning, the mayor wrote on Telegram. A 37-year-old woman was killed in the attack, he said. Kulemzin also posted images of the affected four-story building, with its windows blown out and damage done to the upper floors...The military authorities in Donetsk reported that six missiles from multiple rocket launchers had been fired at the city from the Ukrainian side. They didn't specify if U.S.-supplied HIMARS or some of Kiev's remaining Soviet-era systems were used in the attack.