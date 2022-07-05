Only 14 percent of Austrians are in favour of joining NATO | 6 May 2022 | The Austrian public is lukewarm on the idea of joining NATO. People in Austria remain opposed to NATO membership according to a survey for Austria's APA press agency. Just 14 percent of Austrians are in favour of joining NATO, while 75 percent reject the idea. The majority of Austrians are also sceptical when it comes to Ukraine's accession to the European Union, with 38 percent in favour, but 46 percent against. The rest are still undecided.