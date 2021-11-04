Only Vaccinated Persons Can Board Evacuation Vessels to Leave Island Volcano - St. Vincent PM | 11 April 2021 | After a massive 6 mile-high eruption of ashes from the Soufriere volcano frightened the residents of Saint Vincent, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said that only those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 could board the cruise ships evacuating people off the island. "The chief medical officer would be identifying the persons already vaccinated so that we can get them on the ship," Gonsalves told reporters. He then explained that there were not enough personnel operating the ships to retain evacuees on them; they can only transport passengers. "Those that are vaccinated, [the chief medical officer] can get them going on the vessel," the prime minister said.