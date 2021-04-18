Ontario: Checkpoints at borders, churches restricted, playgrounds closed --'We have implemented the strictest measures in all of North America,' Premier Doug Ford said. 'Understand the restrictions will be strongly, strongly enforced.' | 16 April 2021 | Using modeling predictions that have historically proven to be unreliable, the government of Ontario added two more weeks to the already month-long stay-at-home order while burdening citizens with additional restrictive measures that include a 10-person limit at church services, cracking down on travel, closing playgrounds, and stepping up enforcement of rules already in place. "We have implemented the strictest measures in all of North America," Premier Doug Ford said this afternoon during a press conference at Queen's Park where he announced the measures that come into effect on Saturday, April 17 just after midnight... Checkpoints will be set up at all of the province's interprovincial borders with Quebec and Manitoba to clamp down on people trying to enter the province.