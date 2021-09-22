Ontario gov't polls citizens on support for removing COVID-19 nonconformists from their homes --Ontario Premier Doug Ford's chief pollster also asked citizens if they back 'jailing those who spread disinformation about COVID-19.' | 13 Sept 2021 | Screenshots from campaign research of the polling questions were distributed widely by Independent Provincial Member of Parliament (MPP) Randy Hiller and were initially leaked to No More Lockdowns Canada, an organization fighting against the tyrannical measures imposed on Canadians since the start of the COVID-19 "pandemic." One of the questions asked Ontarians if they "support or oppose the government suspending civil liberties and rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms for the duration of the pandemic?" Another question asked Ontarians if they "support or oppose police being authorized to establish pedestrian checkpoints" and "vehicle checkpoints" in an effort to "enforce compliance with COVID-19 measures?" One of the more shocking questions was asking citizens if they "support police and health officials being authorized to separate" people by "removing [them] from [their] homes and housing them somewhere else?" A follow-up question asked Ontarians if they "support or oppose fining or jailing those who spread disinformation about COVID-19?"