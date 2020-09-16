Oops: Kamala Harris refers to 'Harris administration together with Joe Biden' --Vice presidential candidate 'lets truth slip,' says Trump campaign | 15 Sept 2020 | Sen. Kamala Harris, California Democrat, has another way of describing a Biden administration if the Democratic ticket prevails in November: "a Harris administration together with Joe Biden." In a Saturday video address, Ms. Harris made what was either a misstatement or a Freudian slip by referring to a potential "Harris administration." "A Harris administration together with Joe Biden as the President of the United States, the Biden-Harris administration, will provide access to $100 billion in low-interest loans and investments for minority business owners," she said in the five-minute statement to a small-business roundtable.