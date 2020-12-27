Oops! Over 4,000,000 Votes Cast By the Same Person in Pennsylvania | 27 Dec 2020 | With 521,879 last names representing 9,008,753 votes we can determine that each unique surname is responsible for an average of 17.26 votes. ...The surname to votes ratio was 17:1. If there were 245,033 surnames were identical then the same person voted 4,165,561 times. On December 26, Bobby Piton tweeted: "I have some absolutely Stunning News to report regarding PA. I examined just over 9,008,753 records and have identified 521,879 unique Last Names. 245,033 or just under 47% of the total Last Names in PA only belong to 1 and only 1 person!"