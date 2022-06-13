Oops! Patriot Front Member Arrested in Idaho Carrying Megaphone Marked With 'FBI' on it | 12 June 2022 | On Saturday, 31 members of the Patriot Front group, an alleged white supremacist group, were arrested in Idaho on the way to a protest. They were traveling to a gay pride event with shields in the back of a U-Haul. Following the arrests, a local police officer admitted that they knew about the planned protests because the Patriot Front was infiltrated by law enforcement. It appears that one of them men arrested was carrying a megaphone marked "FBI."