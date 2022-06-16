'Open Season': Pro-Abortion Terrorist Group Vows to Ramp Up Violence against Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers | 15 June 2022 | Pro-abortion terrorist group Jane's Revenge, which has claimed credit for a string of recent attacks on pregnancy centers across the country, on Tuesday declared "open season" on pro-life organizations as the Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health draws closer. In a statement posted by a radical leftist news website on Tuesday, the organization vowed to attack any pro-life group that "doesn't close their doors." Those pro-life organizations that do shut down will be spared, the group said, "But until you do, it's open season, and we know where your operations are." The statement added: "Everyone with the urge to paint, to burn, to cut, to jam: now is the time. Go forth and manifest the things you wish to see."