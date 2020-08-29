'Operation Not Forgotten': US Marshals rescue 39 endangered children in Georgia, arrest 9 suspects on sex trafficking charges | 28 Aug 2020 | After a two-week search for endangered children in Georgia, the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday announced the recovery of 39 children: "Operation Not Forgotten" rescued 26 missing children and safely located 13 others. Nine people were arrested and charged with sex trafficking, parental kidnapping, registered sex offender violations, drugs and weapons possession and custodial interference, officials said. The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit, along with Georgia state and local agencies, began "Operation Not Forgotten" in Atlanta and Macon to find “endangered” children.