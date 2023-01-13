Operations 'Resuming Gradually' After All Flights Grounded Across US - Federal Agency | 12 Jan 2023 | Operations in the United States are starting to resume after all flights across the country were grounded, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Jan. 11. "Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews," the FAA said in a statement at 8:50 a.m. ET. The failure of a key pilot notification system operated by the agency late Tuesday prompted the agency to order all airlines to ground planes in the United States. The agency's Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which is critical for relaying essential information to flights, failed for the first time in history. FAA officials said early Wednesday they were making progress in restoring the system.