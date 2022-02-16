Operative From 'Republican' Lincoln Project Now Working for George Soros --'Non-partisan' media firm funded by Dem billionaires | 14 Feb 2022 | The Lincoln Project's national press secretary, RC Di Mezzo, is leaving the scandal-plagued super PAC for a new gig as communications director for Good Information Inc., a for-profit investment firm that aims to counter media "disinformation." The firm, launched in October 2021, is backed by George Soros and other left-wing billionaires, including LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and Apple widow Laurene Powell Jobs. Good Information Inc. is the brainchild of Tara McGowan, a veteran Democratic operative who has spent the last several years funneling millions of dollars from Democratic megadonors into a complex web of dark money groups with the goal of influencing elections while skirting federal transparency requirements. Reports announcing the group's formation noted that McGowan planned to raise $65 million for the venture in an effort "to counter the right's disinformation machine."