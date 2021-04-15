Orange County, CA, Plans Launch of Digital Vaccine Passport | 14 April 2021 | California's Orange County plans to launch a pilot program for digital coronavirus vaccine and testing passports, according to health officials. The vaccine and testing credentialing arrangement will be rolled out sometime in April, Orange County Health Care Agency officials said on Twitter. While details are scant about how the digital vaccine passport would work, the Orange County health agency's director and health officer, Dr. Clayton Chau, told the O.C. Register that the county's existing Othena vaccine scheduling app could be modified to include a credentialing feature.