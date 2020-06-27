Orange County Democrats call for John Wayne Airport to be renamed | 27 June 2020 | Democratic officials in Orange County, Calif., are calling for John Wayne Airport to be renamed amid the resurfacing of comments the late Western movie star made decades ago. On Friday, the Democratic Party of Orange County passed a resolution condemning the Duke for "racist and bigoted statements" he made during an interview with "Playboy" in 1971, according to the Angeles Times. The resolution called for the Orange County Board of Supervisors to remove Wayne's name, statue, and other likenesses from the international airport and "restore its original name: Orange County Airport."