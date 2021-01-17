Oregon Considering Bill for Emergency Seizure of Private Property | 17 Jan 2021 | The Oregon State Legislature is currently considering a bill which would allow for the governor to seize, use, or possess any private property during a state of emergency. HB-2238 is supposedly meant to clarify the "Governor's authority to use property during an emergency." There are already provisions in place to allow for limited use of private property by the state government, but this bill seeks to drastically expand these. As proposed in HB-2238:

"Whenever the Governor has declared a state of emergency, the Governor may issue, amend and enforce rules and orders to:

1) Control, restrict and regulate by rationing, freezing, use of quotas, prohibitions on shipments, price fixing, allocation or other means, the use, sale or distribution of food, feed, fuel, clothing and other commodities, materials, goods and services;

2) Prescribe and direct activities in connection with use, conservation, salvage and prevention of waste of materials, services and facilities, including, but not limited to, production, transportation, power and communication facilities training, and supply of labor, utilization of industrial plants, health and medical care, nutrition, housing, rehabilitation, education, welfare, child care, recreation, consumer protection and other essential civil needs; and

3) Take any other action, including through the seizure, use or possession of any real or personal property…" Governor Kate Brown (D) ... has recently extended the state of emergency again, through March of 2021.