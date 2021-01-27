Oregon GOP claims Capitol riot a 'false flag operation designed to discredit' Trump, supporters | 27 Jan 2021 | The Oregon Republican Party passed a resolution condemning the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump and claiming without evidence that the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was a "false flag" operation meant to hurt conservatives. The state party’s resolution passed last week alleged there is "growing evidence that the violence at the Capitol was a 'false flag' operation designed to discredit President Trump, his supporters, and all conservative Republicans." "[T]his provided the sham motivation to impeach President Trump in order to advance the Democrat goal of seizing total power, in a frightening parallel to the February 1933 burning of the German Reichstag," the resolution states.