Oregon Governor signs new law allowing students to graduate without proving they can read, write, or do math| 8 Aug 2021 | An Oregon high school diploma does not guarantee that students who earned it can read, write or do math at a high school level. Governor Kate Brown (D) dropped the requirement that students demonstrate they have achieved those essential skills by signing Senate Bill 744 into law. The bill was not entered into the legislative database until July 29, a departure from the standard practice of updating the public database the same day a bill is signed. Charles Boyle, the governor's deputy communications director, said the governor's staff told legislative staff the same day the governor signed the bill. Boyle said in an emailed statement that suspending the reading, writing and math proficiency requirements will benefit "Oregon’s Black, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal, and students of colour."