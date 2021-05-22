Oregon Inaugurates Vaccine Apartheid | 21 May 2021 | The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is requiring that people in workplaces, businesses, and religious sites show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to be allowed maskless entry to the facilities. The state's health authorities updated their masking guidance on May 19, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) rollback of strict mask mandates... Businesses, employers and faith institutions must have a policy in place to check the vaccination status of all individuals before they enter their establishment. The statewide policy is the first of the kind in the country and is raising concerns for those who don't want to wear masks or take the vaccine due to a number of concerns including safety, side effects, efficacy, mistrust in pharmaceutical companies, and a lack of full FDA approval.