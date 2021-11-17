OSHA has suspended Biden's vaccine mandate By Alex Berenson | 17 Nov 2021 | (Opinion) In the wake of the Fifth Circuit stay that found it likely to be struck down as unconstitutional. This means that if your employer tells you the Dec. 4 deadline is a federal requirement, your employer is lying. Addendum: as you may know, the vaccine deadline was Jan. 4, 2022. However, the rule also required companies to have rules for implementation in place "by Dec. 5" (a Sunday), leading many companies to set a Dec. 4 deadline for employees to agree to be vaccinated.