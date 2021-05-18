OSHA Imposes New Guidance for Employer-Required COVID-19 Vaccines --Contractors criticize mandate to classify adverse reactions as recordable safety incidents | 3 May 2021 | New guidance from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is causing contractors to change their COVID-19 vaccine requirements, and many of them criticize the guidance as diametrically opposed to the Biden administration's stated desire to increase vaccinations. On April 20, OSHA released the new guidance in the frequently asked questions section of its website for COVID-19 safety compliance. The question asks whether an employer should record adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccination if the employer requires the vaccine. OSHA states that if a vaccine is required, then any adverse reaction is considered work-related and therefore it must be recorded. Under OSHA rules, most employers with more than 10 employees are required to keep a record of serious work-related injuries and illnesses. Recorded injuries and illnesses become part of a contractors safety record.