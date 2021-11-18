OSHA Suspends Implementation, Enforcement of Vaccine Mandate | 18 Nov 2021 | The Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) says it has suspended the implementation and enforcement of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private businesses. The announcement came shortly after a U.S. appeals court rejected a challenge by the Biden administration on Nov. 12 and reaffirmed its decision to put on hold OSHA's mandate, which requires that businesses with 100 employees or more ensure that workers either be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or be tested weekly and wear a mask. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans stated in an opinion that OSHA's mandate is "staggeringly overbroad," and ordered it to "take no steps to implement or enforce the Mandate until further court order." The court had previously issued a temporary halt to the mandate on Nov. 6, pending litigation.