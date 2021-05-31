OSHA Suspends Requirement That Employers Report Vaccine-related Injuries | 31 May 2021 | In order to encourage American workers to get vaccinated, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has suspended the legal requirement for employers to report work-related injuries resulting from vaccinations aimed at combating the CCP virus that causes the disease. This suspension of the law by OSHA does not change the fact that employers may be held liable under workers' compensation laws or under civil personal injury laws, according to the nonprofit group Liberty Counsel. Earlier in May, the website of OSHA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), stated that employers could be held liable if they required employees to receive COVID-19-related injections as a condition of employment and the employees then experience adverse reactions... None of the available COVID-19 shots are approved or licensed by the U.S Food and Drug Administration, Liberty Counsel noted. They come under what's known as an emergency use authorization (EUA), which means their use cannot be required.