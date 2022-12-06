Otero County, New Mexico, Votes to Remove Dominion Voting Systems, Zuckerberg Drop Boxes, and Other Election Machines | 9 June 2022 | The Otero County Commission had a long day of discussions and reports today and then they landed upon the issues with the 2020 Election. They voted to eliminate voting machines in the county! The commission voted on these three items:

Request approval to hand counting all ballots cast inside the Dominion Voting System to verify vote count of machine after the June 7 primary.

Request approval to remove all election ballot dropboxes from the public square in an attempt to secure our election in 2022.

Request approval to discontinue the use of Dominion voting machines before the 2022 general election.