Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency as police threaten arrests for bringing gas to Freedom Convoy --Approximately 500 vehicles remain in the Canadian capital | 6 Feb 2022 | Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon as approximately 500 trucks and vehicles with the "Freedom Convoy" continue to linger in the streets of the Canadian capital to protest vaccine mandates. The declaration came hours after the Ottawa Police threatened to arrest anyone who brings gasoline or other material support to the truckers. "Anyone attempting to bring material supports (gas, etc.) to the demonstrators could be subject to arrest. Enforcement is underway," the police announced in a tweet emblazoned with "IMPORTANT." Demonstrators who spoke to Fox News Digital said they were amazed by the outpouring of support from their fellow Canadians. Many have donated fuel, which is an asset in keeping the trucks -- and the protest -- powered.