Ottawa Police Brutalize 78-Year-Old Man for Honking | 8 Feb 2022 | Ottawa police detained and brutalized a 78-year-old man identified as Gerry Charlebois on Monday for violating the ban imposed that day on honking car horns. Police appear in multiple videos twisting the elderly man's arm around his back and shoving him into the side of a car. The arrest took place amid attempts to crack down on a trucker-led protest in Canada's capital dubbed the "Freedom Convoy" demanding an end to civil rights abuses by the Canadian government in the name of stopping the spread of Chinese coronavirus, including vaccine and mask mandates and business shutdowns. Over a week into the protest, the assembly has remained largely peaceful and manifested largely through incessant truck honking. A local court granted an injunction that bans any car honking in the city for ten days on Monday.