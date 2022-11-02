Ottawa Police Chief Worked for Company That Built Vaccine Tracking System for Feds | 9 Feb 2022 | Peter Sloly, the Jamaican-born police chief in Canada's capital city of Ottawa, worked for the multinational consulting firm Deloitte before he took over the Ottawa police force. Deloitte operates the vaccine tracking system for the Canadian federal government and also for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States. Peter Sloly collected years of income from Deloitte, and now he is trying to use the power of government to force the Freedom Truckers out of Ottawa. In 2021, The Globe and Mail reported, "Deloitte to track Canada's COVID-19 vaccination efforts." The newspaper later explained "Canada's last-minute technology solution was purchased, via a private tendering process that began in late November, to help track vaccine shipments, monitor their storage, count the vaccinations and keep tabs on any adverse reactions."