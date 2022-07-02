Ottawa Police Seize Fuel From Freedom Convoy Protest Site, Make More Arrests | 7 Feb 2022 | Police in Canada's capital have begun to seize fuel and say they have made multiple arrests after issuing a statement saying that those trying to bring supplies to support the thousands of protesters opposed to COVID-19 mandates and restrictions gathered in the city would be arrested. "IMPORTANT: Anyone attempting to bring material supports (gas, etc.) to the demonstrators could be subject to arrest. Enforcement is underway," Ottawa police said in a statement on social media on Feb. 6 in the early afternoon. In a statement issued at 9 p.m. local time, police said they have arrested seven people. The arrests were for mischief charges throughout the day. Police also said they had seized multiple vehicles and fuel containers.