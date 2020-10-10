As our (un)civil war escalates towards the real thing, America is in throes of unrest unlike any in our 244-year history By CLG Founder Michael Rectenwald (Opinion) | 05 Oct 2020 | Nearly two-thirds of Americans believe the US is on course for civil war. One third now support political violence. The first Civil War's death toll won't be beaten, but the second's nation-destroying potential will be unequalled. The American left and right no longer inhabit a common moral universe. In fact, that imagined universe does not exist. The old, cherished political notions no longer apply, if they ever did. Not only are the terms 'left' and 'right' complete misnomers under the current configuration, but the players are not as they seem, or as they are made out to seem. First, Trump is hardly the stereotypical right-wing despot that the 'resistance' makes him out to be, his rough demeanor and coarse rhetoric notwithstanding. At the same time, the Democrats are hardly the vaunted champions of the 'working class' as imagined under the old dispensation. Instead, the resistance to Trump is actually led by an entrenched political establishment, although their supporters apparently remain unimpressed by this minor detail.