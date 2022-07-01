Outbreak of rare fungal superbug reported at Salem Hospital | 29 Dec 2021 | Two patients at Salem Health contracted a dangerous fungal infection during their stays at the hospital during an "outbreak" of Candida auris, a type of yeast rare to the United States, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday. A case -- the first ever found in Oregon -- was detected at the hospital Dec. 11 and confirmed Dec. 17 in an individual who had "recent international health care exposures." Two already-hospitalized patients then came down with the infection on Dec. 23 and Dec. 27.