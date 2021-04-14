Outcry as Video Shows Robodog Patrolling With NYPD | 14 April 2021 | A new video going viral on Twitter shows a robot police dog patrolling with cops from the New York City police department. The unit, a Spot robodog built by Boston Dynamics, can be seen going for a walk around a public sidewalk, surrounded by several police staff. The sighting was met with outrage, with many bystanders audibly voicing their displeasure with the dystopian "Black Mirror"-like appearance. "I ain't never seen nothing like this in my life," the person filming the video can be heard saying.