Outgoing Capitol Police chief says request for National Guard backup during siege was denied six times | 11 Jan 2021 | Outgoing U.S. Capitol Hill Police Chief Steven Sund says his requests for National Guard assistance to monitor the Trump rally last week were denied or delayed at least five times ahead of the evening riot on Wednesday. Sund, who announced his Saturday resignation last week under pressure from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said he had asked House and Senate security officials for D.C. National Guard assistance ahead of the rally, where President Trump urged his supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol building, in anticipation of the large crowd. The first request was rejected, and in the midst of escalating violence on Capitol grounds, Sund said he asked for assistance five additional times. "If we would have had the National Guard, we could have held them at bay longer, until more officers from our partner agencies could arrive," Sund told the Washington Post.