Outraged Citizens Flood Ottawa Police Phone Lines With Complaint Calls About Horrific Treatment of Protesters - OPD Responds By Threatening Callers With Criminal Charges | 19 Feb 2022 | In response to the brutal treatment of protesters by law enforcement officers as they forcefully clear the streets of Ottawa, outraged citizens flooded the Ottawa Police Department (OPD) phone lines on Saturday to express their disgust over the Police's horrific actions -- and in some cases, likely to report some of the abuse. Following the wave of calls, the OPD decided that the best response would be just to threaten the callers with criminal charges. The OPD tweeted a plea for people to stop calling on Saturday, making clear that it’s no longer OK for concerned citizens to call about what the police are doing to the peaceful protesters.