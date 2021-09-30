Over 1 million Israelis who haven't had 3rd dose to lose Green Pass on Sunday --Many won’t be able to access certain public places and gatherings without a negative virus test after policy change requiring booster shot six months after 2nd COVID-19 vaccine | 28 Sept 2021 | From Sunday, more than one million Israelis will lose their Green Pass after a policy change dictated that a COVID-19 booster shot is required six months after receiving the first two doses. Health Ministry data on Monday showed that 4,710,716 Israelis were vaccinated with two doses six months ago, but only 3,243,641 of them have been administered a booster dose. Even subtracting the hundreds of thousands infected with COVID-19 in the past six months, meaning they wouldn't need the third vaccine dose, the number of people who will no longer have a so-called Green Pass is over a million.