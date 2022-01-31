Over 100 ex-Afghan forces and officials slain since August, UN says | 31 Jan 2022 | The United Nations has received "credible allegations" that more than 100 former members of the Afghan government, its security forces and those who worked with international troops have been killed since the Taliban took over the country in mid-August, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says. In a report obtained Sunday by The Associated Press, Guterres said "more than two-thirds" of the victims were alleged to result from extrajudicial killings by the Taliban or its affiliates, despite the Taliban's announcement of "general amnesties" for those affiliated with the former government and US-led coalition forces... He added that despite Taliban assurances, the UN political mission has also received credible allegations "of enforced disappearances and other violations impacting the right to life and physical integrity" of former government and coalition members.