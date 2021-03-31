Over 100 Fully Vaccinated People in Washington State Test Positive for COVID-19 | 31 March 2021 | More than 100 people in Washington state have tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, authorities said March 30. Epidemiologists have found evidence of 102 so-called breakthrough cases since Feb. 1. That number represents 0.01 percent of people in the state who have been fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. Eight of the patients required hospitalization and two, both over 80 years old with underlying health issues, died. All contracted the virus more than two weeks after being fully vaccinated.