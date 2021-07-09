Over 100 Ontario youth suffer heart inflammation following COVID-19 jab, report says --People aged 12-24 years are among the least vaccinated in Ontario, yet make up between 52% - 78% of all the myocarditis and pericarditis cases linked to the injections. | 7 Sept 2021 | Public Health of Ontario released a report last week stating that 106 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis -- heart inflammation conditions -- have been detected in young people aged 12-24 shortly after they received one of the COVID-19 vaccines. The jab, which attorney Thomas Renz attributes to a conservative estimate of 45,000 deaths in the United States alone, has a history of causing heart inflammation, especially in the younger age cohorts. The recent report released by Public Health of Ontario, which looked at the vaccine injury data from December 13, 2020 to August 7, 2021, confirmed in their findings that young people, primarily adolescent males, have an increased susceptibility to developing cardiac conditions following the jab.