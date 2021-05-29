Over 100 staff sue Houston Methodist over COVID-19 vaccine 'guinea pig' requirement | 29 May 2021 | More than 100 employees at Houston Methodist Hospital sued the hospital over its requirement for staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19.The complaint filed by 117 employees alleges that they are illegally being required to get vaccinated, according to The Washington Post. The plaintiffs allege that the hospital is "forcing its employees to be human 'guinea pigs' as a condition for continued employment," according to the newspaper... The plaintiffs allege that the mandate "requires the employee to subject themselves to medical experimentation as a prerequisite to feeding their families," the Post reported. The complaint also falsely claims that the vaccines are an "experimental COVID-19 mRNA gene modification injection."