Over 1,400 Votes Changed During School Board Election in Michigan - Forensics Company Report | 14 Dec 2020 | Allied Security Operations Group, which carried out a forensic audit of voting machines in Michigan's Antrim County, claimed in a Monday report that more than 1,400 votes changed when they evaluated a Dominion ImageCast Precinct machine for possible hardware problems in a small town. "This is the most preliminary report of serious election fraud indicators. In comparing the numbers on both rolls, we estimate 1,474 votes changed across the two rolls, between the first and the second time the exact same ballots were run through the County Clerk's vote counting machine--which is almost the same number of voters that voted in total," the group said when they evaluated two tape rolls in Central Lake Township.