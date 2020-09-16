Over 1600 New Jersey Primary Ballots Found in Bin Months Later | 15 Sept 2020 | Over 1,600 ballots from New Jersey's July primary were discovered in a bin last Thursday, and were finally counted by officials. According to The New Jersey Herald, 1,666 ballots from Sussex County were found in a "mislabelled" bin in a "secure area" at the office for the Board of Elections on Thursday, despite the primary occurring back on July 7th. The office for New Jersey’s Attorney General was swiftly informed, and the remaining votes were then added to the official tally. Marge McCabe, the Board of Elections Administrator, said that the votes "did not change the outcome of any Sussex County primary election in any race for any office, Republican or Democrat." The statement claimed that "the Board of Elections is confident that all ballots received have been processed and the security of all the ballots has remained in place."