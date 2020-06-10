Over 2,000 LA County Voters Received 'Faulty' Ballots with No Way to Vote for President | 06 Oct 2020 | Over 2,000 voters in Los Angeles County received "faulty" ballots which lacked a section to vote for the President of the United States, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office confirmed on Monday. According to the Los Angeles Times, roughly 2,100 voters received the flawed ballots, missing the section to cast a vote for the office of the presidency. The outlet reported that the ballots were primarily confined to those in the Woodland Hills area... The massive error follows the executive order Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) issued in May, requiring the state to send all registered voters absentee ballots ahead of the November 3 election.