Over 221,000 Illegal Immigrants Encountered at Southwest Border in March - DHS Report --18,000 expected to cross daily after Title 42 removal | 18 April 2022 | The United States detained a record number of illegal immigrants on its southwest border last month, with arrest numbers reaching the highest point in two decades, according to court filings by officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). "For the month of March 2022, DHS reported 221,303 total encounters at the Southwest Border. This figure combines statistics reported by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO), which deals with noncitizens seeking to enter at land ports of entry (POE), with statistics from the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP), which apprehends noncitizens seeking to enter between POEs," a court document reads.