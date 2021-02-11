Over 23,000 Registered Voters Revealed to Have Same Phone Number and Over 4,000 With Same Date of Registration Found in Wisconsin County | 1 Nov 2021 | Wisconsin's Racine County’s GOP has discovered significant evidence of Election Fraud while investigating their voter registration database. The County's Republican Party Committee on Election Fraud has identified great areas of consternation while sifting through the database. Most notably, there are over 23,000 voters who are registered under the exact same phone number, one that the city claimed was used as a "default" number up until 2005. However, according to the official report, the Committee found "over 100 active voters that registered after 2005 including 38 active voters that were registered in 2020 with this same number."